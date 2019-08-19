Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to send your name to Mars aboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover mission

The last date of registration is 30 September 2019 and entries from all over the world are allowed.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 11:50:31 IST

NASA is sending another rover to Mars next year which they have aptly, but rather unimaginatively, named Mars 2020.

While it may be a few years until a human being sets foot on the planet, NASA is offering everyone a chance to send their names to our neighbouring planet.

The rover will carry the names of people (852,409 and counting) on stencilled chips.

Mars 2020, like its predecessors, will search for past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology and also collect samples of Mars to get back to Earth, according to a statement by NASA.

How to send your name to Mars aboard NASAs Mars 2020 rover mission

People who register will get a souvenir pass like this one. image credit: NASA

People from all over the world can add their name to the growing list and get a souvenir boarding pass to Mars. So far, NASA hasn't set a limit on the number of names that will be sent aboard the rover.

The Microdevices Laboratory at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will use an electron beam to stencil the names onto a silicon chip. The lines of text will be smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair (75 nanometers). At that size, more than a million names can be written on a single chip that is smaller than a one rupee coin. The chips will ride on the rover under a glass cover.

This is not the first time NASA has allowed people to send their name aboard a mission. NASA had asked people to send their names for inscribing aboard the Insight rover that was launched in 2018, and Orion’s first test space flight in 2014.

A rendition of the Mars 2020 rover studying its surroundings. Image courtesy: NASA

A rendition of the Mars 2020 rover studying its surroundings. Image courtesy: NASA

You can register your name here. The last date for registration is 30 September 2019.

How to you can register your name on the Mars 2020 rover

Step 1: Go to the site and type in your first and last name

Step 2: Look for your country in the list provided

Step 3: Type in your postal code

Step 4:Type in your email id

Step 5: Click 'Send my name to Mars'

And you're done! You'll be taken to a page with your souvenir boarding pass and you can download it, print it out or embed it as you see fit.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Mars 2020

NASA's Mars 2020 rover takes to Iceland's lava fields to get ready for the Red Planet

Aug 14, 2019
NASA's Mars 2020 rover takes to Iceland's lava fields to get ready for the Red Planet
NASA researchers take to the lava fields in Iceland to prep the Mars 2020 rover

Mars 2020

NASA researchers take to the lava fields in Iceland to prep the Mars 2020 rover

Aug 16, 2019
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

Martian courier

ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

Aug 14, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Mars

Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Aug 08, 2019

science

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019
IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019