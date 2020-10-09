Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to save and share audio from Instagram reels

The new update now allows users to save and send the audio of Instagram reels with their friends.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2020 14:35:31 IST

Instagram will now let you save the audio in the reels for later use. You can not only save the audio of a particular reel but you can also save and share the entire audio page that consists of all the reels with the same audio. You can share this audio page with your friends just like any other Instagram post as a direct message. This update is currently available for both iOS and Android users. This Instagram update will allow users to have desirable audio at their disposal when they are creating a reel themselves.

How to save and share audio from Instagram reels

Saving audio of reels

Here are a few steps to help you save the audio of your favourite Instagram reels.

How you can save, share audio from Instagram reel

Step 1: Play the reel whose audio you want to save or share

Step 2: Tap on the audio name displayed at the bottom left corner of the screen, you will be directed to the audio page

Step 3: On the top right corner, you will see icons for sharing and saving, you can also tap on the "use audio" option at the bottom of the page

Step 4: To share or save the audio of just that particular reel, tap on the three dots placed at the bottom right corner of the reel

Step 5: You will see options "save" and "share"

To see the saved audio, go to the Instagram music library and the "saved" option will appear on the top along with "for you", "pop" and other categories. The saved reels and audio pages can be accessed directly from the "saved" option on the main menu.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook to allow users to cross text on platforms via Instagram DM and Messenger

Oct 01, 2020
Facebook to allow users to cross text on platforms via Instagram DM and Messenger
Pete Nowalk on creating the world of How to Get Away with Murder, writing an inclusive show that broke stereotypes

QnA

Pete Nowalk on creating the world of How to Get Away with Murder, writing an inclusive show that broke stereotypes

Oct 07, 2020
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Instagram

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Oct 07, 2020
RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Rajasthan board declares scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

NewsTracker

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Rajasthan board declares scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Oct 07, 2020
Instagram's Threads app will now let you message everyone and not just 'close friends'

Instagram

Instagram's Threads app will now let you message everyone and not just 'close friends'

Oct 08, 2020
Pakistani tea seller-turned model Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' opens café in Islamabad

NewsTracker

Pakistani tea seller-turned model Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' opens café in Islamabad

Oct 06, 2020

science

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020
Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

COVID-19 mutations

Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

Oct 09, 2020
Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

COVID-19 antibody

Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

Oct 09, 2020
Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Moon Magnetism

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Oct 08, 2020