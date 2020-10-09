tech2 News Staff

Instagram will now let you save the audio in the reels for later use. You can not only save the audio of a particular reel but you can also save and share the entire audio page that consists of all the reels with the same audio. You can share this audio page with your friends just like any other Instagram post as a direct message. This update is currently available for both iOS and Android users. This Instagram update will allow users to have desirable audio at their disposal when they are creating a reel themselves.

New Reels features 👀 🔉Save Audio → save sounds to create with whenever you want 🙋‍♀️ Share Audio Pages → share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio over DM 🎶Audio Browser → search through new sections like For You and Trending pic.twitter.com/4lw1g2Vbrb — Instagram (@instagram) October 8, 2020

Here are a few steps to help you save the audio of your favourite Instagram reels.

How you can save, share audio from Instagram reel

Step 1: Play the reel whose audio you want to save or share

Step 2: Tap on the audio name displayed at the bottom left corner of the screen, you will be directed to the audio page

Step 3: On the top right corner, you will see icons for sharing and saving, you can also tap on the "use audio" option at the bottom of the page

Step 4: To share or save the audio of just that particular reel, tap on the three dots placed at the bottom right corner of the reel

Step 5: You will see options "save" and "share"

To see the saved audio, go to the Instagram music library and the "saved" option will appear on the top along with "for you", "pop" and other categories. The saved reels and audio pages can be accessed directly from the "saved" option on the main menu.