Saturday, July 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch in person on 15 July

Registration for the launch opens today on 4 July at 12.00 am. Here's how you register.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 12:57:49 IST

The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its second mission to the moon – Chandrayaan 2 on 15 July. It is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1 but this mission will be more challenging. Unlike the last mission, this will include a rover and a lander along with an orbiter. This mission will also mark the first time any country has ever gone to the south pole of the moon, and it will put India on the map as one of four countries to have landed on the moon, alongside the US, China and Russia.

The rocket is set to launch on 15 July 2019 at 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch in person on 15 July

Representational image

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Step 1 : Go to this website

Step 2: Enter a valid email ID

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Verify your ID by clicking on the link sent to your ID

Step 5: Fill in details like the number of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number

Step 6: Fill in your contact details

Step 7: Read and accept the terms and conditions

Step 8: Complete the captcha to verify that you're a human

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

ISRO timeline

Here is a look at the history of the India's space agency from its inception to the present

Jul 13, 2019
Here is a look at the history of the India's space agency from its inception to the present
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Vikram Lander

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Jul 14, 2019
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Pragyan

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Jul 10, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and design

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter

Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and design

Jul 13, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019