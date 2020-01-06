Monday, January 06, 2020Back to
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

You can just reinstall WhatsApp on your device to restore the messages if you keep the back up on your phone.


tech2 News StaffJan 06, 2020 13:57:44 IST

Last year, WhatsApp rolled out a lot of features in the app including 'Delete for everyone' that lets you delete a message after it has been sent so that the recipient can also not see it. But it happens a lot of times that you accidentally end up deleting an important message. Today we are going to give you a solution to that. Here are two methods how you can retract those deleted messages back both on Android and iOS phones.

Here is how to restore deleted WhatsApp messages

Method 1:

If you keep back up of WhatsApp chats on Google Drive or iCloud on a regular basis, then follow these steps:

Step 1: Uninstall the app

Step 2: Re-install the app on the same device with the same phone number

Step 3: When prompted tap on "Restore" old chats, tap on that and wait for the data to be restored

And voilà! You will have your deleted WhatsApp messages back.

(Also read: How to backup and restore WhatsApp chats on android devices)

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

Representational image.

Method 2:

If you do not keep a back up of WhatsApp chats, follow this guidebook. Do note that this method only works with Android.

Step 1: Go to phone Settings> File manager>WhatsApp> Database

Step 2: Rename the "msgstore.db.crypt12" to "msgstore_BACKUP.db.crypt12"

Step 3: Now you will see files with "msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12", pick the most recent one and rename it to "msgstore.db.crypt12"

Step 4: Open Google Drive and tap on menu (three verticle lines in the top left corner)

Step 5: Tap on "Backups" and delete the WhatsApp backup

Step 6: Now uninstall WhatsApp on your phone and re-install it with the same account

Step 7: When prompted select "msgstore.db.crypt12"> Restore and then wait for the back up to complete

