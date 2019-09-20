Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to pre-order Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 5

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max will be available for purchase in India from 27 September


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 16:23:35 IST

Apple launched its iPhone 11 lineup this month and the newly launched devices are currently available for pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm. The lineup will go on its first sale on 27 September. You can also pre-book the newly launched Apple Watch Series 5 that is priced at Rs 40,900.

Apple is offering a huge discount up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 if the payment is done via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

How to pre-order Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 5

Apple iPhone 11 colour variants. Image: Apple.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5 pricing, pre-order offers

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT (RED) starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold variants. The two phones will come in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage options.

Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at Rs 40,900.

Apple is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 11, Rs 7,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, if you make the payment via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. For Watch Series 5, Apple is giving Rs 4,000 off on the original price.

If in case you really cannot miss out on the first sale of these devices, you can pre-book the desired product now. Here is a quick guidebook on how to do it.

How to pre-order Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and Watch Series

Step 1: Visit any of these websites: For iPhone: Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM Mall and for Apple Watch Series 5: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm

Step 2: Choose the desired device

Step 3: Fill in the required details like Address, payment mode

Step 4: Proceed with the payment

And that's it! Now you can just sit back and relax until your device is delivered to you.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Apple

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019