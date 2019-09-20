tech2 News Staff

Apple launched its iPhone 11 lineup this month and the newly launched devices are currently available for pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm. The lineup will go on its first sale on 27 September. You can also pre-book the newly launched Apple Watch Series 5 that is priced at Rs 40,900.

Apple is offering a huge discount up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 if the payment is done via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5 pricing, pre-order offers

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT (RED) starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold variants. The two phones will come in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage options.

Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at Rs 40,900.

Apple is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 11, Rs 7,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, if you make the payment via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. For Watch Series 5, Apple is giving Rs 4,000 off on the original price.

If in case you really cannot miss out on the first sale of these devices, you can pre-book the desired product now. Here is a quick guidebook on how to do it.

How to pre-order Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and Watch Series

Step 1: Visit any of these websites: For iPhone: Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM Mall and for Apple Watch Series 5: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm

Step 2: Choose the desired device

Step 3: Fill in the required details like Address, payment mode

Step 4: Proceed with the payment

And that's it! Now you can just sit back and relax until your device is delivered to you.