How to lock and unlock your biometric details in Aadhaar

Aadhaar details can uniquely identify a resident of India and care must be taken to prevent any misuse. One way to secure Aadhaar details is by locking the biometric details of an Aadhaar


FP TrendingSep 01, 2022 14:39:26 IST

The importance of having an Aadhaar Card is known to all. From making a bank account to getting a loan to COVID-19 jab, Aadhaar details are a must.

How to lock and unlock your biometric details in Aadhaar

However, this does mean that if this information falls into the wrong hand then it can cause a lot of problems. As a result, care must be taken to prevent any misuse. One way to secure the details is by locking the biometric details.

“UIDAI has introduced a feature to lock and unlock your Aadhaar Number. After locking your Aadhaar Number, Authentication cannot be performed using Aadhaar Number. In that case, you may use your Virtual ID to perform Authentication,” explained UIDAI, the agency behind the Aadhaar system.

“Biometric Locking/Unlocking is a service that allows an Aadhaar holder to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of Resident’s Biometrics Data,” the agency added.

However, users should keep in mind that when their biometric details are locked they won’t be able to use their fingerprint or iris identification to authenticate their details. But users can unlock their biometrics ahead of any planned use.

Here’s how to lock and unlock biometric details.

Step 1: Generate your 16-digit Virtual ID number via the SMS service or UIDAI website.

Step 2: Navigate to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/bio-lock or go to the UIDAI website and navigate to the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, and select the ‘Aadhaar lock/unlock’ under ‘Aadhaar Services’.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number or VID as prompted.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number

Step 5: Click on ‘Enable’ on the next screen after entering the security code.

Your biometrics are now locked. To unlock your biometrics follow the steps below:

Step 1: Follow steps 2

Step 2: Enter your previously generated VID

Step 3: Enter the security code and OTP

Step 4: After you submit the OTP, you can unlock your biometrics

