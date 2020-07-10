tech2 News Staff

Just a couple of weeks back, Apple announced its latest software updates for iPhone and iPad: iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Today, Apple has released the first beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for the public.

Before downloading the update, you should note that iOS 14 will be available for iPhone 6s and later iPhones. In terms of compatibility, iPadOS 14 is compatible with iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. iPadOS 14 includes the great features of iOS 14 as well.

Just so you know, since beta programs are not stable versions hence you could encounter some bugs in it which can be harmful to your data.

How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta

Step 1: Open Safari on your iPhone and visit Apple's Beta Program page

Step 2: Tap on the "Sign up" option and sign in using your Apple ID and agree to terms and conditions of beta programs when prompted

Step 3: Make sure that you have back up of the device data, now tap on "Download Profile" and follow through the procedure as prompted.

Step 4: Restart the device when asked

Step 5: Go to Settings>General>Software update and download the beta profile

Here is all you need to know about new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 features:

Apple iOS 14

App library

This new feature will allow users to categorise their apps that are scattered on different pages of the home screen. You can choose how many pages you want to see on your home screen and then remaining apps will be categorised as "Recently Added", "Suggestions" and other folders. You can also search for these apps via the given search option where you will see all the apps listed alphabetically.

Widgets

iOS 14 now comes with widgets that will be visible on the home screen as well. You can customise these widgets by tapping on the "widget gallery" option. The Smart Stack option will show you relevant apps based on the time of the day.

Translate app

Translate app will let Siri translate what you say into 11 languages including English, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, and so on. You can even translate offline. As per the company, Siri knows 20x more facts than before. You can now ask Siri to send an audio message as well.

iMessage

Users will now be able to pin their messages to avoid getting lost in the conversation. You will also be able to reply to a particular message and even mention people while chatting in groups. New Memojis with face masks and options to choose different age are also introduced in iOS 14.

Three new memojis with different skin tones, different hairstyles, and gestures like hug, fist bump, and blush are also added in iOS 14.

Apple Maps

Apple has added a new feature called Guide that will help users find "great places" around them by showing the latest recommendations by other users. Cycling directions will also be added to the Apple Maps that will let users see elevation data, stairs, traffic in the bike lanes, paths, and roads.

Apple CarPlay

Apple Carplay on iOS 14 will now let you change the wallpaper on the in-car device. With the help of Apple CarPlay, you can simply tap your iPhone and unlock your car. You can just put your iPhone on the charging pad and enable the car's start button. Users can even share their key via iMessage. Apple has announced that the 2021 BMW 5 Series will be the first car to support CarPlay.

App Store

Apple has announced App Clip, which is basically like downloading just a part of the app, immediately when you need it, your initial login and credit card details are filled in via Apple login and Apple Pay. This app will be less than 10 MB in size.

Apple iPadOS 14

Redesigned UI

Apple has revamped the UI in the new iPadOS 14 like Photos and Music app now has a new side-bar for easy access. Similar easy access UI changes have also been made to apps like calendar, iMessage, and mail.

Universal Search

Apple has introduced a new feature called Universal Search to its iPadOS 14. It will let the users search for contacts, documents, or even search within an app that supports this feature.

Call notifications

iPad OS 14 now has Android-like compact call notifications. They will pop up on the top of the screen without interrupting your ongoing task.

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil now has new features like smart suggestions, better handwriting recognition, lets you select handwritten text to change colour, and more. The Apple Pencil will let users select and paste handwritten text in another app and it will be automatically turned into typed-text.