tech2 News Staff

Since most of us are stuck at homes and are practising social distancing these days, Netflix Party might be just what you need right now.

Netflix now allows its users to host or join Netflix Party where you can have movie sessions with your friends and family. You can add up to 5,00,000 users at a time but it will only work in Google Chrome that too just on PCs or laptops.

You can even chat while watching movies or show. The host will have an option to have all the controls of the ongoing movie to themselves. Whoever has the control can pause, play, forward the ongoing movie and the same will happen for the others watching it at that time.

How to host a Netflix Party with friends

Step 1: Visit netflixparty.com in Google Chrome

Step 2: Tap on "Get Netflix Party for free"

Step 3: You will be directed to a Google Chrome extension page and select "Add extension"

Step 4: Now open new tab in Chrome and login to your Netflix account and select the movie or show you want to watch

Step 5: Now tap on the "NP" red colour icon on the top right corner

Step 6: Copy the link in the pop-up and send it to people you want to have the party with

Users can simply tap on the link to join the party.

Now you are free to grab your quarantine snacks and invite your bae to your own Netflix Party!

