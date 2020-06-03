tech2 News Staff

Facebook has introduced a new tool called "Manage Activity" that will let users delete old posts, helping you streamline your posts the way you want them to be.

How does that matter, you ask? Well, imagine a situation where your potential employer looks at your Facebook profile (yes, that happens often) or pictures from old relationships you have forgotten about, but hey, here they are! Or just some unnecessary bulk of pictures you shot and uploaded because you thought you were a photographer (yah, we all have those!).

Now, years later, how do you handle them? One way is to delete them. Click and gone forever. But the other option is the new Manage Activity tool.

The new tool gives you the ability to delete pictures in bulk based on criteria like posts with certain people, or posts between certain time span.

You can delete, curate, and basically revamp your own digital footprint on Facebook. You can archive the posts that you don't want others to see, but don't want to delete them either. You can even choose to trash them if you want. But if you change your mind about deleting those posts, you can retrieve them from the trash within 30 days, unless you have manually deleted that post from the trash as well.

If you want to use this tool, you have to follow these simple steps:

How to kick off old unwanted Facebook posts from your profile

Step 1: Open Facebook and open your profile

Step 2: Tap on Activity Log>Manage Activity>Your Posts

Step 3: Tap on Filters and choose from "People" or "Date" if you have any criteria for organising your posts or you can tap on "categories" and choose which posts do you want to curate from options: All, Text updates, check-ins, notes and more, Photos and videos and Posts from other apps

Step 4: Now just select the posts and tap on "Archive" or "Trash" options at the bottom, to organise the posts

This tool is now available on Facebook Lite will soon roll out for the mainstream Facebook app and desktop.