Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to get your own Instant Virtual Number (IVN)

Users can get their own Instant virtual number, here is how you can get your own.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 17:30:05 IST

There are times when you do not want to share your contact number with maybe a cab driver or an online retail website or a consumer outlet. One common way people keep their personal number private is by keeping two different contact numbers with different SIMs, which is not very convenient. And so, a Mumbai-based Cloud Communications Service Provider — Route Mobile — has found a solution to this problem in the form of an Instant Virtual Number (IVN), which does not require a separate device or a sim.

What is Instant Virtual Number?

An instant virtual number is a temporary number that you can use when you don't want to give out your personal number. This number will look like a regular contact number and a user can get it on the basis of monthly fee subscription from Route Mobile. Users will be able to set time as to when they want to use the IVN and when they want to use their own personal number.

How to get your own Instant Virtual Number (IVN)

Image: Pixabay.

Users will be able to differentiate between the two numbers and can even switch between the two whenever required. You will need to add a prefix to the number given by the operator that will help you distinguish between the two numbers.

Why will I need an Instant Virtual Number?

This virtual number can help you control as to who can have your personal number and who cannot. For example, if you have put up an advertisement and given your IVN as the contact number, you will be able to distinguish when someone calls on that number and when someone calls on your personal number. People can also use this number to keep their personal and professional life away from each other.

How does it work?

Rajdip Gupta, Managing director and CEO of Route Mobile told us, "The first thing to note is that IVN is not directly related to cloud computing. The second point is that every operator has their Business Subsystem (BSS)- wherein an individual's existing number is already stored and other operations like CRM, an individual's billing model, revenue management, and so on take place. When an individual subscribes for an IVN this new number immediately gets stored to the operator's Business Subsystem along with their already existing primary number. Route Mobile has created this Application Programming Interface (API)  that generates this IVN, which is deployed to the operator's network."

How can you get your own Instant Virtual Number?

Step 1: Dial the USSD number (provided by your operator)from your smartphone

Step 2: All the terms and conditions will appear on your device's screen, read it thoroughly

Step 3: Tap on Accept and you will receive a temporary contact number via SMS

Step 4: You can use this number on WhatsApp, Paytm and so on. If you change the device or discontinue your primary number, you will lose your IVN also.

Now you can make calls or text others via your instant virtual number anytime you want. You can also easily switch back to your primary number whenever required.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

VLC Media Player

VideoLAN clarifies VLC isn't vulnerable; issues were already fixed in older update

Jul 24, 2019
VideoLAN clarifies VLC isn't vulnerable; issues were already fixed in older update
Apple reportedly suspends Siri quality control process globally for temporary basis

Apple

Apple reportedly suspends Siri quality control process globally for temporary basis

Aug 02, 2019
Facebook reportedly agrees to pay $5 billion as penalty for mishandling users' privacy

Facebook

Facebook reportedly agrees to pay $5 billion as penalty for mishandling users' privacy

Jul 24, 2019
Apple acknowledges that Siri listens to 'a small portion' of our conversations

Apple

Apple acknowledges that Siri listens to 'a small portion' of our conversations

Jul 29, 2019
Last date for filing Income Tax Returns extended to 31 August: Here's how salaried employees can fill ITR for AY 2019-20 on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

NewsTracker

Last date for filing Income Tax Returns extended to 31 August: Here's how salaried employees can fill ITR for AY 2019-20 on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Jul 23, 2019
How to turn your selfie into an ancient style painting with AI Portraits

AI Portrait

How to turn your selfie into an ancient style painting with AI Portraits

Jul 23, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019