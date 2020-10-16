FP Trending

(Disclaimer: This copy was originally published on 12 October but it is being repubbed today (16 October) as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live)

E-commerce portal Flipkart has started its own loyalty program Flipkart Plus for its members. Through Flipkart Plus, customers will be rewarded for every purchase that they make from the Flipkart app or website. Members can get benefits including free and fast delivery of their ordered goods, early access to sales, earn and exchange coins for rewards, and get superior customer support. Flipkart Plus users will be getting two SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent on the shopping platform. They can also avail up 10 percent discount by making payment using SuperCoins

How to get Flipkart Plus membership?

To activate Flipkart Plus membership, a user should have shopped and earned 200 SuperCoins in the last 12 months. After the required coins are earned, you will be allowed to turn on the Plus membership by tapping on the ‘Join Now’ button on Flipkart Plus membership page.

It is worth mentioning that users will not lose any super coin when they join Flipkart Plus membership.

How to earn SuperCoins in Flipkart Plus?

Flipkart will provide 4 SuperCoins to Plus members for every spent of Rs 100. The non-members will earn 2 SuperCoins on every Rs 100 spent during shopping.

Flipkart Plus members can earn a maximum of 100 SuperCoins on every order, while non-plus members earn a maximum amount of 50 coins for each order.

The coins collected will be credited to the user's account after the completion of return period of all the items in the order.

The SuperCoins will expire after 1 year at the end of the month in which they were credited.