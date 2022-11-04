Friday, November 04, 2022Back to
  
  

Want to edit mistakenly-sent messages on Telegram? Here’s how

If you want to edit any sent text before the recipient reads it, you need to be very quick.


FP TrendingNov 04, 2022 08:38:44 IST

Occasionally, you say something that you wish you could take back. This can also happen when you mistakenly type anything, especially if it’s an essential message. These types of typing mistakes in work-related discussions can lead you to be embarrassed. But this issue can now be solved if you have been using Telegram, the top rival of WhatsApp.

With its message-editing feature, Telegram allows its users to alter any sent texts. Apart from individual or personal chats, this necessary feature is also accessible in group chats.

Each platform has a different set of procedures for doing this. There is a button to edit sent messages on the app’s desktop and mobile editions. In private conversations and groups, you can change previously sent messages, but they will be marked as “Edited.”

Steps to edit sent messages on Telegram mobile application:

If you want to edit any sent text before the recipient reads it, you need to be very quick. Follow these below-mentioned methods to do so:

  • With a long press, you can edit messages in the Android version of the Telegram app. Choose the conversation you wish to edit a message in to get started.
  • Next, simply tap and hold the message you want to alter in the chat.
  • A toolbar will appear at the top of the screen after the message has been selected. Tap the edit button, which appears here as a pencil icon.
  • Now, you can change the message to whatever you want (The original message will be displayed above.).
  • When finished, click the checkmark icon.
  • The corrected message will now display with the label “Edited” next to it.

In the case of iPhone users, the steps are quite similar. The slight difference can only be found in the app’s interface.

Steps to edit sent messages on Telegram desktop applications:

For your PC, Telegram offers a native, dependable messaging experience. Along with every other feature, editing a message is also available there. Here are the methods:

  • On your desktop, open the Telegram app and then navigate to the conversation that contains the message you wish to change.
  • Right-click on the message you need to modify after locating it. Select “Edit” from this menu.
  • To send the message after editing it, click the checkmark button.
  • The “Edited” tag will now appear next to the updated chat message.
