Priya Singh

Last year in September, Reliance announced that Jio Phone users will be able to use WhatsApp on their handsets and now the operating system of feature phones, Kai OS is also getting WhatsApp. In July of 2018, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that over 25 mn JioPhones have already been sold, amounting to a whopping 35.8 percent of the feature phone market.

Users of all the Kai phones that also include Nokia 8110 will now be able to use the messaging app given that their device has 256 MB or 512 MB of RAM. Nokia 8110 features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis. It supports VoLTE calling and features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. It comes with 4G connectivity as well as apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter.

According to the KaiOS Technologies, WhatsApp will come pre-installed in select Kai devices by the third quarter.

This is one of the basic applications that should come in all the handsets but its better late than never. Let's have a look at how you can use WhatsApp in the feature phones.

How to use WhatsApp on KaiOS, operating system of feature phones

Step 1: Go to the JioStore or Store app of your device

Step 2: On the side, scroll down and tap on "social"

Step 3: Tap on WhatsApp

Step 4: Tap on Ok>Install

And that's it! You can now create your account on the app and use it.

Earlier, WhatsApp was only available on select feature phones but thanks to the Facebook-owned messaging app, it can now be used on JioPhones as well.

