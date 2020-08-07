tech2 News Staff

Due to the growing demand for video calling platforms during the Coronavirus pandemic, Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms for users. This service allows up to 50 participants. In addition to this, users can even join and place these video calls via Instagram and WhatsApp. The users joining the call do not necessarily need to have an account on Facebook to attend a video call on Messenger Rooms.

WhatsApp users can create Messenger Rooms on both the mobile and desktop app, and the web app.

Here is how WhatsApp users can create Messenger Rooms

Step 1: Open an individual chat on WhatsApp (mobile, desktop or web app) and tap on the attachment icon on the keyboard

Step 2: Tap on the "Rooms" option and then "Continue in Messenger"

Step 3: You will then have an option to send the invite link to your contacts and they can join by simply tapping on the link irrespective of the device they are on.

Step 4: To place a group call, you can simply tap on the audio call option on the top right and then "Create Room". But this option will be available only if your group chat has five or more members.

The host can also tap on the room activity option to customise rooms.