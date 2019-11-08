Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
How to create an account on Mastodon

If you're looking to dump Twitter and shift to Mastadon, here's how you do it.


tech2 News StaffNov 08, 2019 08:48:33 IST

The recent uproar over Twitter reportedly blocked the account of Supreme court lawyer Sanjay Hedge saw Indian users ditching the platform en masse and heading to Mastadon, a newer, more "open" social network. The lawyer has also joined Mastodon.

If you are also one of the Twitter users who are unhappy with the site and want an alternative, or just want to "migrate", you might want to switch to Mastodon. Here is how you get started.

(Also read: As outrage over Twitter India’s alleged 'bias' grows, journalists and activists 'migrate' to Mastodon: How to join this open-source micro-blogging site)

How to create an account on Mastodon

Mastodon, also popularly called as an open-source Twitter alternative.

Step 1: Visit the official Mastodon website 

Step 2: Select the "Get started" option

Step 3: Now select a server from "category". Your options will include General, Art, Technology, Food and so on.

Step 4: Select a preferred "Language"

Step 5: A list of servers will appear on the screen as per the category and language that you have selected. Click on "Join" for the preferred server

Step 6: You will now have to fill up a few details like username, email ID, password. Click on "Sign up" after filling in the details

Step 7: An email will be sent to your account to verify the email address. Verify it by clicking on the link sent on mail

And that's it. You are good to go. Now you can follow, interact and post on Mastodon, just as you would on Twitter.

(Also read: Twitter India responds to 'bias' charges, says 'we are impartial, don't take action based upon any ideology, political viewpoint')

Mastadon doesn't have an official app, but you can use access the network via a multitude of apps. On Android, you can try: Subway Tooter, Tusky and Fedilab. On iOS: Toot!, Mast and Amaroq. For Web: Pinafore, Halcyon. For Windows: Whalebrid, Tootle, Hyperspace and TheDesk. For Sailfish OS: Tooter.

