How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

If you do not want Google to save your location history, here is a quick guide on how to enable "Auto delete location history" in Google Maps.

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 12:55:43 IST

We all use Google Maps quite frequently and without any doubt, it has proved to be helpful. But what we should be aware of is that Google stores your location and the location history. The company holds information about users indefinitely. If you are not really comfortable with Google storing this information about you, you have an option to delete it. As promised earlier, users can now control the settings and choose if they want to keep this location history saved, and for how long exactly. This feature is known as "Auto delete location history".

How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Image: Reuters

How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap on the menu icon at the top left corner

Step 2: Go to "Your timeline"

Step 3: Tap on the top right corner icon with three dots

Step 4: Tap "Settings and privacy"

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on "Automatically delete Location History"

Step 6: Three options will pop up on your screen — Keep until I delete manually, Keep for 18 months and Keep for 3 months, choose as per your wish

Step 7: Tap "Next"

Step 8: It will ask you for confirmation, tap on confirm and you are good to go

Still, there is no option to delete this history immediately, and it will be there for three months at least. This is at least a good start to protecting your privacy as it's better than nothing.

