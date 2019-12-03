tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today announced its digital money-lending service called Mi Credit. You can apply for a loan ranging from Rs 1,000 to up to 1 lakh via this service. You can apply for the loan on its app that is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Xiaomi's Get Apps.

All users who fall in the 18 and above age category can apply for the loan. As per the company, the entire process of applying for the loan barely takes five minutes and it is all done online. You can later repay the amount in installments with interest.

If you want to apply for a loan now, here is a quick guidebook on how you can do it.

How to apply for a loan on Mi Credit

Step 1: Download and install the Mi Credit app from the Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and log in using your phone number

Step 3: Tap on "complete" beside the maximum loan amount

Step 4: Fill up all your details like PAN card number, date of birth and so on

Step 5: Tap on "Submit"

Mi Credit will then identify the best lender for you and then you are good to go. These lenders include Aditya Birla Capital Personal Finance, Money View, EarlySalary, CreditVidya, and ZestMoney.

