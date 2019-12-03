Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to apply for a loan on Xiaomi Mi Credit

Aditya Birla Capital Personal Finance, Money View, EarlySalary, CreditVidya, and ZestMoney will be the lenders for Mi Credit.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 16:42:32 IST

Xiaomi today announced its digital money-lending service called Mi Credit. You can apply for a loan ranging from Rs 1,000 to up to 1 lakh via this service. You can apply for the loan on its app that is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Xiaomi's Get Apps.

All users who fall in the 18 and above age category can apply for the loan. As per the company, the entire process of applying for the loan barely takes five minutes and it is all done online. You can later repay the amount in installments with interest.

How to apply for a loan on Xiaomi Mi Credit

You can apply for a loan ranging from Rs 1,000 to up to 1 lakh via Xiaomi's Mi Credit.

If you want to apply for a loan now, here is a quick guidebook on how you can do it.

How to apply for a loan on Mi Credit

Step 1: Download and install the Mi Credit app from the Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and log in using your phone number

Step 3: Tap on "complete" beside the maximum loan amount

Step 4: Fill up all your details like PAN card number, date of birth and so on

Step 5: Tap on "Submit"

Mi Credit will then identify the best lender for you and then you are good to go. These lenders include Aditya Birla Capital Personal Finance, Money View, EarlySalary, CreditVidya, and ZestMoney.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi Credit

Mi Credit service launched in India; users to get loans of up to Rs 1 lakh online

Dec 03, 2019
Mi Credit service launched in India; users to get loans of up to Rs 1 lakh online
Xiaomi to launch its Mi Credit personal loan service in India today

Mi Credit

Xiaomi to launch its Mi Credit personal loan service in India today

Dec 03, 2019
If you must use tobacco, pick snus over cigarettes: Studies

If you must use tobacco, pick snus over cigarettes: Studies

Nov 20, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISRO's Earth imaging satellite

PSLV-C47 launch

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISRO's Earth imaging satellite

Nov 27, 2019
Realme X2 Pro blind order sale is now live, here is how you can participate

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro blind order sale is now live, here is how you can participate

Nov 19, 2019
Maharashtra Floor Test Live Telecast: When and where to watch trust vote conducted by pro tem Speaker

NewsTracker

Maharashtra Floor Test Live Telecast: When and where to watch trust vote conducted by pro tem Speaker

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com