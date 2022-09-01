FP Trending

Digital payments are increasing in popularity across India. The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments in the country. Today, there are numerous digital payment platforms taking advantage of UPI. One of the most popular is Paytm.

Paytm allows users to add their bank account to the app using the UPI system and then make digital payments easily. Users can also add their debit and credit cards to the app for payment processing. The app prompts you to add a bank account when you first make an account but you can also add a bank account at a later date.

Here’s how to add a bank account to your Paytm app.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Choose the UPI option from the top blue ribbon on the home page.

Step 3: Here you will get the option to link a bank account to your UPI id and Paytm account

Step 4: Choose the ‘Link Bank Account’ option

Step 5: On the new page, select the bank whose account you want to link

Step 6: You can also let Paytm search for an account if there is any bank account associated with your mobile number

If you already have one bank account connected to the app, you can add another bank account to the Paytm app.

Step 1: Open the ‘Profile’ section on the app

Step 2: Select the ‘Payment Settings’ option and then the ‘UPI & Linked Bank Accounts’ option

Step 3: Select the ‘Add New Bank Account’ option which opens the bank selection page once again.