Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Google launches 'People Cards', a virtual visiting card: Here is how you can make one for yourself

Launched in India, the feature allows users to create a virtual visiting card on Search, highlight their website or social profiles.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2020 15:40:17 IST

Google, on Tuesday, announced a new feature called People Cards that will allow people to build an online presence and discover others on Search.

As per Google, the feature allows users to create a virtual visiting card on Search, highlight their website or social profiles and add information about their selves that they would like others to know.

The People Cards feature is aimed at helping individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers who want to be discovered and help the world find them.

Google launches People Cards, a virtual visiting card: Here is how you can make one for yourself

Image: Google


Starting from 11 August, users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones in English.

How to create your People Card on Google Search

Step 1: To create a People Card, users will first need to sign in to their Google Account, search for their name on Google Search

Step 2: Tap on the "add me to Search" option that appears on the page

Step 3: Upload an image of yourself from your Google account, add a description and links to social profiles or websites. You can even include your phone number or email address if you want it on your virtual visiting card

Step 4: Tap on the "save" option and that's it

Google said that for every new card, the user must authenticate the account with a unique mobile number. He/she will have complete control of the information to be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime, which will stop their details from appearing in Search.

How secure is People Cards?

To make sure people find reliable and helpful information, the tech giant has put together several protections and controls. It has also added safeguard mechanisms to protect against offensive content.

There is a feedback button with the help of which users can identify and report low-quality information or a card that they believe was created by an impersonator.

For people looking to find someone on Search with their name, the card will be available. There will be a module with the name, profession and location which users can tap to see their card.

For people who share the same name, the Search will show multiple modules. The unique information will help users distinguish between different individuals to find accurate information.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Changing behaviour like war against most powerful system': expert explains psychology behind habits

Jul 31, 2020
'Changing behaviour like war against most powerful system': expert explains psychology behind habits
NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Jul 30, 2020
Genes renamed, guidelines revised to deal with MS Excel's overzealous 'date autocorrect' issue

Genetics

Genes renamed, guidelines revised to deal with MS Excel's overzealous 'date autocorrect' issue

Aug 07, 2020
How to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp mobile app, desktop app or web

Messenger Rooms

How to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp mobile app, desktop app or web

Aug 07, 2020
Delhi CET 2020 application process begins, to continue till 3 September; check at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in

NewsTracker

Delhi CET 2020 application process begins, to continue till 3 September; check at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in

Aug 04, 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Krishna Janmashtami 2020

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Aug 11, 2020

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020