FP Trending

Bhai Dooj 2020 is being celebrated across the country today (16 November). Like Rakshabandhan, this festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The date for Bhai Dooj always falls two days after Diwali. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, tasty dishes are prepared and people visit each other’s house to mark this festival. However, this time with the rising COVID-19 cases, it's best to stay at home.

But who says you can't celebrate Bhai Dooj from your home? You can extend your wishes through WhatsApp stickers that come in various designs. Here is how you can download and send Bhai Dooj WhatsApp stickers on Android phones.

How to download and send Bhai Dooj 2020 WhatsApp stickers

Step 1:Open WhatsApp and then any individual or group chat

Step 2:Tap the Smiley icon and then sticker icon placed next to the GIF (on right side)

Step 3:Tap on the '+' symbol at the top-right corner in the sticker window

Step 4:Following this, a list of WhatsApp sticker packs will appear

Step 5:Go to the bottom of the sticker packs and tap on ‘get more stickers’ option

Step 6:You will be redirected to Google Play Store

Step 7:In the search box, type Bhai Dooj Stickers

Step 8:A list of Bhai Dooj stickers will display

Step 9:Download stickers of your choice and add them to your WhatsApp

Step 10:After this, return to the sticker section where you will find the new pack of stickers

Step 11:Tap on any sticker to send it to your brothers and sisters