Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Bhai Dooj 2020: Here's how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the occasion today

Here is how you can download and send Bhai Dooj WhatsApp stickers on Android phones.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 10:52:36 IST

Bhai Dooj 2020 is being celebrated across the country today (16 November). Like Rakshabandhan, this festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The date for Bhai Dooj always falls two days after Diwali. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, tasty dishes are prepared and people visit each other’s house to mark this festival. However, this time with the rising COVID-19 cases, it's best to stay at home.

Bhai Dooj 2020: Heres how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the occasion today

WhatsApp animated stickers.

But who says you can't celebrate Bhai Dooj from your home? You can extend your wishes through WhatsApp stickers that come in various designs. Here is how you can download and send Bhai Dooj WhatsApp stickers on Android phones.

How to download and send Bhai Dooj 2020 WhatsApp stickers

Step 1:Open WhatsApp and then any individual or group chat

Step 2:Tap the Smiley icon and then sticker icon placed next to the GIF (on right side)

Step 3:Tap on the '+' symbol at the top-right corner in the sticker window

Step 4:Following this, a list of WhatsApp sticker packs will appear

Step 5:Go to the bottom of the sticker packs and tap on ‘get more stickers’ option

Step 6:You will be redirected to Google Play Store

Step 7:In the search box, type Bhai Dooj Stickers

Step 8:A list of Bhai Dooj stickers will display

Step 9:Download stickers of your choice and add them to your WhatsApp

Step 10:After this, return to the sticker section where you will find the new pack of stickers

Step 11:Tap on any sticker to send it to your brothers and sisters

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bhai Dooj 2020: Date, time and significance of festival; all you need to know

Nov 15, 2020
Bhai Dooj 2020: Date, time and significance of festival; all you need to know
Forget firecrackers this Diwali; adorn your home with different rangoli designs

Forget firecrackers this Diwali; adorn your home with different rangoli designs

Nov 12, 2020
Diwali 2020: Here is how you can download, create Diwali themed WhatsApp stickers

Diwali 2020

Diwali 2020: Here is how you can download, create Diwali themed WhatsApp stickers

Nov 14, 2020
Diwali 2020: Here are 10 wishes, quotes, status and messages to share with your loved ones

Diwali 2020: Here are 10 wishes, quotes, status and messages to share with your loved ones

Nov 13, 2020
Akshay Kumar announces his next film Ram Setu on Diwali, unveils first look on Twitter

BuzzPatrol

Akshay Kumar announces his next film Ram Setu on Diwali, unveils first look on Twitter

Nov 15, 2020
Diwali 2020: Facebook introduces avatars, challenges and other features for users in India

Facebook

Diwali 2020: Facebook introduces avatars, challenges and other features for users in India

Nov 14, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020