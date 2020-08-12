Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 7: Here is how to download it

This WatchOS 7 update comes with features like sleep tracking, hand-washing timer, watch face sharing and more.


FP TrendingAug 12, 2020 16:59:47 IST

Apple has released the first public beta of WatchOS 7. This is the first time that the Cupertino based company has made available a bet release for smartwatches before the final release.

According to a report by 9To5 Mac, Apple in the past has reserved WatchOS betas for developers, even as it released public betas of its other operating systems to users.

The tech giant has warned that the WatchOS public beta updates are currently in development, which means some apps and services may not work as per expectations, and the data may not be backwards compatible.

watchOS 7

Apple has also said that VoiceOver is not functional in the latest beta version and users who rely on it should not update and instead, wait for the issue to be resolved.

The WatchOS 7 introduces a host of new features to the Apple Watch including support for watch face sharing.

Users can create and share watch faces with other people. Also, sleep tracking is now supported on the device.

A report by The Verge says that the update will also support cycling directions, and can automatically detect hand-washing and start a timer for you.

The new WatchOS 7 software is not available on all the Apple Watch models. The public beta is available only on Series 3 and newer smartwatches.

How to download watchOS 7 public beta

Step 1: To get the WatchOS 7 beta, users will first have to install the iOS 14 public beta preview on their iPhone that they have paired with their watch.

Step 2: Now, use your Apple ID to create a beta account on - Apple’s Beta Software Program website. After enrolling yourself, download the public beta profile.

Step 3: Your device will need to be rebooted. Now, go back to beta Apple site, go to your iPhone's Profiles & Developments page and under the general option in settings, install the watchOS 7 public beta profile. In the end, update your account.

The features of WatchOS 7 were announced by Apple at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June.

 

