Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Apple Music's spatial and lossless audio features rolled out in India: What it means and how to enable it

Albums from music artists including J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, and more are available in lossless audio quality on the app.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 16:49:03 IST

At WWDC21, Apple announced that users will now be able to experience spatial audio and lossless quality audio free of cost on Apple Music. It is now making its way to users in India. But what does it mean? Let us break it down for you.

Spatial audio is the experience where the listener feels like the sound is moving around you and is coming from different directions. On the other hand, lossless quality audio preserves all the highs and lows of the track that makes it sound just like the original track. Apple has introduced spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos and lossless audio quality in Apple Music on iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossless audio quality are now available on Apple Music. Image: Apple

Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossless audio quality are now available on Apple Music. Image: Apple

How to enable spatial audio on Apple Music

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app and go to Settings

Step2: Settings>Music>Dolby Atmos

Step 3: Select the "Always On" option

Once done, you will see a "Dolby Atmos" badge at the bottom of the track.

How to turn on lossless audio quality in Apple Music

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app and go to Settings

Step 2: Settings>Music>Audio quality

Step 3: Turn on the "Lossless audio" toggle and choose if you want this audio quality for "Cellular Streaming", "WiFi streaming" or "Downloads"

You will see a "Lossless" badge on the albums available in the lossless audio quality. Albums from music artists including J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and more are available in lossless audio quality on the app. For Spatial Audio, you will find Bollywood playlists, Taylor Swift's Fearless album and more.

