How to use Apple's new tool that shows how well people in your locality are following the lockdown

The mobility tool lets you search country, regions or city, and per your search request, it shows a graph of movement in the area since 13 January 2020.


tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2020 09:56:34 IST

Apple has released a new tool based on Apple Maps that is aimed to help governments fight the spread of coronavirus by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit.

Maps does not associate mobility data with a user's Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been, says Apple.

How to use Apples new tool that shows how well people in your locality are following the lockdown

Representational Image. Credit: AP

The tool is currently available in most countries around the world, including India.

The mobility tool lets you search country, regions or city, and per your search request, it shows a graph of movement in the area since 13 January 2020. It shows two kinds of data – walking and driving.

When you search India, you see that as of 13 April, the walking data, as tracked by Apple Maps is down by 75 percent and driving is down by 83 percent in the country.

Apple mobility tracker.

Apple mobility tracker.

Here is how you can use the tool:

How to use Apple's mobility tracker

Step 1:Head to the Apple COVID-19 mobility website

Step 2:Here, if you scroll up once, you will see a search bar where you can input the country, region or city that you want to track

Step 3:You will now see a red and an orange line that signifies driving and walking data respectively, since January 2020

Google recently announced a similar tool that uses data from Google Maps and Android. Facebook too has a movement tool, however, that is made available only to health agencies.

With inputs from Reuters.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


