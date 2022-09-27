FP Trending

With iOS16, Apple has launched several new features and updates this month including enhanced options like lock screen customisation, enhanced focus mode, privacy features, and updated focus mode, among others. With all these highlights and updates, all the updated iPhones will not only ease functionality for users but will also help them stand out. One such feature includes the recent ‘Copy and Delete’ feature enabled for iPhone users in the new update.

As a part of this feature, users will not only be able to take screenshots but will also not need to save them on their mobile phones. The new ‘Copy and Delete’ option, which allows users to capture screenshots and share them, without having to save them in the Photos application.

The feature aims to prevent extra memory from being occupied by screenshots on phones. The feature does not work by default as the users will be provided an option to select ‘save and delete’. Users need to remember that they won’t find the copied screenshot on their smartphones.

Check how it works:

Go to the page you wish to take a screenshot of.

Now, take the screenshot by pressing the volume down and Power button together.

Following this, a popup will appear on the bottom right side of the screen.

Tap on it to open the options to edit the screenshot.

Make edits as required and tap on the Done option.

After this, you will find an option to ‘Copy and Delete’ along with other options to Save to File, Save to

Photos, and more.

Select ‘Copy and Delete’ or as required.

To use the copied screenshots, users can now paste them directly on Notes, Documents, or on WhatsApp, Instagram, and other apps.

Earlier this month, after months of beta testing, Apple finally released its latest major update for iPhone users. With its iOS 16 update, the company launched a number of new features for customer usage.