Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Here are the simple steps of how you can redeem your recharge offers that are available during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Priya SinghJul 13, 2019 18:35:09 IST

The Amazon Prime Day sale is happening on 15 and 16 July worldwide. It's offering discounts across thousands of products belonging to different categories. All you need to do is to be a Prime member and you are good to go. Apart from other shopping cashback offers, the e-commerce platform is also giving cashback offers on prepaid recharge of mobiles, bills, flight tickets, bus service and so on.

Here are the steps to redeem cashback offers that you receive during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Image: Reuters.

How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Step 1: Shop during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Step 2: Within three days of payment, you will get a link on your linked mobile or email ID to redeem the offer

Step 3: Open the link and select 'Order now'

Step 4: You will land on the offers page and then you can choose to redeem the option as per your offer like recharge/bill payment, buy from the merchant website, sending money, etc

Step 5: Make the payment via Amazon Pay balance or net banking and within three days, you will get the cashback according to the offer in your Amazon Pay wallet.

All the cashback offers across various categories of products including Fitness, Watches, baby products, jewelry, etc., can be redeemed in the same manner.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

