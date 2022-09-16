Friday, September 16, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

3 tricks to send WhatsApp messages to any unsaved contact

Sending WhatsApp messages to an unsaved phone number is officially impossible to date. But there are some tricks you can use to do so


FP TrendingSep 16, 2022 18:58:16 IST

With millions of users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular chat apps worldwide. Using the app, we can connect with people all around the world. In India, it continues to be the most widely used messaging service with more than 400 million users.

3 tricks to send WhatsApp messages to any unsaved contact

Numerous helpful services, such as chatting, voice calling, video calling, payments, and others, are currently available on the app. Although, the Meta-owned platform hasn’t yet added some features that users have been expecting.

Sending messages to contacts who haven’t been saved on the phone contacts is one of these options. Sending WhatsApp messages to an unsaved phone number is officially impossible till date. This is a crucial feature because many WhatsApp privacy settings are limited to ‘My Contacts.’ So, in order to communicate with someone on WhatsApp, you must first save their contact before you can start chatting with them. However, there are a few methods you can use to message someone whose name has not been saved on your contact list or someone you are not familiar with. Here are three of those tricks that can help you to solve the problem:

By using any web browser:
On your phone, open any internet browser.
Then, type the link, “http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx” in the search box and tap ‘Enter’. In the ‘XXXXX’ format, paste the phone number with the appropriate country code.
To open the link after entering the number, hit ‘Enter.’
Your browser will take you to the WhatsApp screen. To continue the chat, hit the green ‘Continue Chat’ button.
The WhatsApp chat window of the attached mobile number will be launched.
By using Siri Shortcut on iPhones:

On your iPhone, launch the Apple Shortcuts app.
Next, hit the “Add shortcut” button.
Install the shortcut for WhatsApp to the Non-Contact segment.
Tap the shortcut, once it has been installed, to access the application.
A popup window will show ‘Choose recipient.’
Enter the recipient’s phone number along with the country code.
The specific number’s WhatsApp conversation thread will open.

Using True Caller App:
Run the ‘Truecaller’ application.
In the search bar, enter the phone number of the person you wish to chat with.
The person’s ‘Truecaller’ profile will open.
After that, scroll down and click the WhatsApp button in the profile.
It will launch the WhatsApp chat window for that particular number.
There are some other third-party apps available on the web to solve this issue. However, using a third-party app of this sort is not advised since it may jeopardize your security and result in the suspension of your WhatsApp account. Therefore, it is always preferable to avoid using such apps so as to protect the security of your smartphone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

Whatsapp to stop working on some older iOS devices

Sep 05, 2022
Whatsapp to stop working on some older iOS devices
Want to transfer money using WhatsApp Payments? Check step-by-step process here

WhatsApp Payments

Want to transfer money using WhatsApp Payments? Check step-by-step process here

Sep 16, 2022
WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users search chats by date, feature to roll out soon in an update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users search chats by date, feature to roll out soon in an update

Sep 13, 2022
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat with themselves; details here

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat with themselves; details here

Sep 02, 2022
Twitter is testing a ‘share to WhatsApp’ function in India, special button appears for some users

Twitter

Twitter is testing a ‘share to WhatsApp’ function in India, special button appears for some users

Sep 09, 2022
WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

Sep 01, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022