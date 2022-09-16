FP Trending

With millions of users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular chat apps worldwide. Using the app, we can connect with people all around the world. In India, it continues to be the most widely used messaging service with more than 400 million users.

Numerous helpful services, such as chatting, voice calling, video calling, payments, and others, are currently available on the app. Although, the Meta-owned platform hasn’t yet added some features that users have been expecting.

Sending messages to contacts who haven’t been saved on the phone contacts is one of these options. Sending WhatsApp messages to an unsaved phone number is officially impossible till date. This is a crucial feature because many WhatsApp privacy settings are limited to ‘My Contacts.’ So, in order to communicate with someone on WhatsApp, you must first save their contact before you can start chatting with them. However, there are a few methods you can use to message someone whose name has not been saved on your contact list or someone you are not familiar with. Here are three of those tricks that can help you to solve the problem:

By using any web browser:

On your phone, open any internet browser.

Then, type the link, “http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx” in the search box and tap ‘Enter’. In the ‘XXXXX’ format, paste the phone number with the appropriate country code.

To open the link after entering the number, hit ‘Enter.’

Your browser will take you to the WhatsApp screen. To continue the chat, hit the green ‘Continue Chat’ button.

The WhatsApp chat window of the attached mobile number will be launched.

By using Siri Shortcut on iPhones:

On your iPhone, launch the Apple Shortcuts app.

Next, hit the “Add shortcut” button.

Install the shortcut for WhatsApp to the Non-Contact segment.

Tap the shortcut, once it has been installed, to access the application.

A popup window will show ‘Choose recipient.’

Enter the recipient’s phone number along with the country code.

The specific number’s WhatsApp conversation thread will open.

Using True Caller App:

Run the ‘Truecaller’ application.

In the search bar, enter the phone number of the person you wish to chat with.

The person’s ‘Truecaller’ profile will open.

After that, scroll down and click the WhatsApp button in the profile.

It will launch the WhatsApp chat window for that particular number.

There are some other third-party apps available on the web to solve this issue. However, using a third-party app of this sort is not advised since it may jeopardize your security and result in the suspension of your WhatsApp account. Therefore, it is always preferable to avoid using such apps so as to protect the security of your smartphone.