Great for gamers

This smartphone has a full HD display of 6.5 inches. It comes with a 4 GB RRAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable upto 256 GB. This smartphone has a triple rear camera of 48 MP, 2 MP and 2MP with a front camera of 16 MP. It comes with a hand set, adapter, USB cable and a SIM card tool. This smartphone can make your mobile gaming experience smooth, lag-free and immersive. Realme narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - MediaTek Helio G95 processor comes in racing blue colour and 1 year warranty.

Long battery

This smartphone is a 5G ready with a 6.51 Full HD display. It has a 6GB RAM with a 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1 TB. It has dual-sim slots. This mobile phone comes with a long battery life along with a type-c charging set. It has 13 MP, 2 MP and 2MP triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera. Which HD+ megapixel resolutions. This phone also has 4D Game vibrations that transports you to realistic battle fields. Vivo Y20G (Purist Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB) has a 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

Great resolution

This smartphone has a 6.43 inch display with full HD+ resolution. It has a 64 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 2 MP Macro and portrait lens. It also has a 13 MP front camera. This phone comes with a fast charger in-box with a type-C connectivity. It has memory of 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB and a dedicated SD card slot. It comes with a Dual Sim slot and standby. This phone has an Alexa hands-free which helps you play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate and more with the help of your voice. Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) -Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera comes in four different colours such as Deep Sea Blue, Cosmic Purple, Frost White and Shadow Black. It has a 1 year manufacturer warranty.

Expandable memory

This smartphone has a super amoled display of 6.4 inch which has a Full HD+ resolution. It has a versatile quad rear camera of 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP with a 20 MP front camera. This phone has a monster battery with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB. It also has Dual sim-card slots along with Micro SD slot. Samsung Galaxy M32 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is one of the best display and camera-centric smartphone with a 1 year manufacturer warranty. It comes in light blue colour.