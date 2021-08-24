Water resistant

Capture your adventures and activities to relive them whenever you desire with this FitSpark Eagle i6 PRO 16MP 4K Wi-Fi sports and action camera. Its Ultra HD 170 degree Wide-angle view along with Normal 140 degree and Narrow 110 degree angle ensures multiple angle recordings. The lens has 7G aspherical layers and an added IR layer for reduced distortion and glare in the images. You can deep dive and freeze the moments as it can resist water up to 40 meters. Besides, the 2 inch LTPS LCD Screen lets you view or play captures and monitor the settings. It supports external mics as well for recording crystal clear voices for every vlog you make.

Action Camera

Record and capture all your outdoor activities with this Amigo HD Action Camera with High Resolution. It comes with all accessories kits. You can take this action camera along while swimming, surfing, snorkelling, deep sea diving as it is completely waterproof upto 30 meters.Wide angle lens allows you to fit more into the frame, making them perfect for capturing scenes such as expansive landscapes or cramped interiors. It has Built-in microphone for sound support and to record awesome videos. EIS helps you in image stabilisation while you are driving, biking, walking, hiking or camping. You can record videos with high stability which gives you a true experience of an action camera.

Sports camera

Cason CS6 is equipped with 2.4G Remote Control, it can shoot conveniently when mounted on wrist, selfie stick, handlebar and helmet. The control range is up to 10 meters. This exquisite compact 4K sports camera delivers professional and vivid 4K video and 16 MP ultra high resolution photos, helping you to capture every precious moment. 6-axis gyro stabilization + EIS smart stabilization system ensures stable and smooth video playback. With the included external microphone, the action camera will provide you with videos of high quality audio. No more extra editing work. This camera has a built-in WIFI and APP " DV KING 4K " allowing you to preview photo/video in real-time, playback, download videos to your phone, and then share them to Facebook, YouTube and so on.

Wide lens

With professional camera quality, PROCUS VIPER features 4K HD video recording, you can shoot at resolutions like (4K 30fps) (2.7K 30fps) (1080P at 60/30 fps) (720P at 120/60/30 fps) (1080P 30 fps) which is sharper, smoother and more lifelike than ever. With fast and powerful chipset, capture at 16MP and 30 frames per second. With the included waterproof case on, you are free to take your Viper Action cam to the swimming pool or in rain which makes it waterproof up to 30m. Capture wide angle images and videos with its 140 ° wide angle lens to ensure maximum field coverage.