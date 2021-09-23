Great display

This is an amazing smartphone in this category. It boasts a 12 MP AI triple rear camera and a 8 MP front camera. It has a sleek 3D curved design. The OPPO A31 has a 4230 Mah long lasting battery. It has an in-built 4GB RAM and 36 GB ROM. A 6GB variant is also available. The smartphone has a glorious HD+ display with 6.5” eye protection. It has a macro lens and also a dazzle color mode. OPPO A31 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) phone comes in two colours: Mystery Black and Fantasy White. There is also a dual sim card slot.

Long battery life

The mobile phone has the Android 11, HiOS 7.6 operating software. It has a 64GB memory storage capacity. It boasts a large battery life with a strong charging cable. A 4GB RAM is available on this phone. It has a wide screen size of 6.52 Inches. With an amazing 48 MP AI Dual Rear Camera you can take unbelievable photos. The best feature however is that it is proudly ‘Made in India’ and comes with a 12 month warranty. Tecno Spark 7T(, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh Battery| 48 MP AI Dual Rear Camera comes in three vibrant colours - Jewel Blue, Magnet Black and Nebula Orange.

Dual sim

This smartphone has a 4GB RAM and a storage of 64GB. A 6GB + 128 GB variant is also available. The M12 has an extensive battery capacity of 6000 mAh with an 8 nm processor. It has the latest Android 11 operating software. The smartphone has a dual sim card slot. It has a true 48MP quad camera and an 8MP front camera. With a 90 Hz refresh rate you will get a wonderful screen resolution on the 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display screen. With the 15W fast charger your phone will het charged up in a jiffy. The smartphone also has biometric authentication. Samsung Galaxy M12 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) comes in three solid, bold colours i.e blue, black and white.

Expandable memory

This mobile phone has a 6.53 inch display with full HD+ resolution. It has a 48 MP quad camera and 8 MP front camera with night mode, movie-frame time-lapse and colour focus. This phone has a 4 GB RAM and a 64 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512 GB. It has dual-sim slots with a dedicated SD card slot. It has a v10 android operating system with long-lasting battery and 18W charging support. This phone comes with an Alexa hands-free system where you can make calls, play music, hear news, open apps with your own voice. Redmi 9 Power (Blazing Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery |FHD+ Screen| 48MP Quad Camera | Alexa Hands-Free Capable comes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year