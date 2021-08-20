For an affordable laptop that keeps giving

Ideal for busy professionals, this laptop has a sleek and premium design while still packing in an impressive 15.6-inch IPS display. Ready to use out of the box, it comes with Windows 10 and MS Office preinstalled. You won't have to worry about speed and storage as it boasts 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD in addition to a blazingly fast 256GB SSD. What's more, this laptop gives you up to 12-hours of battery backup. For the features it offers, we find it an excellent value for the price.

For a feature-loaded laptop that's easy on your wallet, pick this one.

Satiate your need for speed

Powered by a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and backed by 8GB of RAM, this machine helps you power through any project. We found the 15.6-inch anti-glare screen abundantly large and displays vibrant colours. Thanks to the 180-degree hinge, you can fold the screen back all the way to a flat position without worrying about damage. It comes with 3x USB ports, an HDMI port, a card reader slot, and a headphones socket to ensure you're well connected.

If you're looking for a laptop that delivers excellent performance, choose this one.

Stay ahead of the game

Made from high-quality materials, this laptop can give you peace of mind when it comes to durability. Ideal for gaming, it boasts a wide screen with thin bezels, a processor that delivers speeds up to 4.2Ghz, an integrated UMA graphics card, and an ultra-fast 512GB SSD. In addition, it comes with 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB) to give your performance a boost. A stellar feature is that it uses proprietary cooling technology that keeps your device cool and silent even during intensive use.

Buy this laptop to bring your games to life.

Ideal for graphic designers

Crafted from a magnesium alloy, this laptop has a slim profile, and at just 1.19kg, you'll find travelling with it is effortless. Photo and video editors will appreciate the 16-inch display as it delivers double the resolution of a Full HD display. You can leave your cables at home when you travel as this laptop's battery lasts for up to a jaw-dropping 22 hours. You can relax when it comes to performance as this fantastic device comes with 11th gen Intel core processors, Thunderbolt ports, and high-speed USB-C connectors.

For a featherlight and future-ready laptop, we highly recommend buying this one.