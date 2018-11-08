Xiaomi’s Mi gaming notebook lineup could be arriving in India within the next couple of years. In an interview with tech2, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain mentioned that while Xiaomi would eventually bring its gaming laptops to the country, a lack of demand for said laptops means that they were not likely to arrive till 2020.

Another report, this time in MySmartPrice, states that Xiaomi intends to launch several “high-end electronics and gadgets” in India from next year onwards.

While Xiaomi does have a wide range of gadgets on offer in China, including smart speakers, fitness bands, smart lights, Bluetooth speakers, wireless mice and more, only a handful of these have arrived in India. The device we’re most eager to see, however, are still the gaming laptops. According to their report, the laptops will come to India next year.

Launched in China at very competitive prices, the devices are available in several configurations. The one that is most appealing to us features an Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 8 GB RAM and a GeForce GTX 1060 at a price of CNNY 7,598 (around Rs 80,000). If launched in India at that price, the laptop will have no competition.