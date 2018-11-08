Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 08 November, 2018 12:28 IST

Xiaomi's Mi Gaming laptops could arrive as early as next year: Report

Launched in China at very competitive prices, the devices are available in several configurations.

Xiaomi’s Mi gaming notebook lineup could be arriving in India within the next couple of years. In an interview with tech2, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain mentioned that while Xiaomi would eventually bring its gaming laptops to the country, a lack of demand for said laptops means that they were not likely to arrive till 2020.

Another report, this time in MySmartPrice, states that Xiaomi intends to launch several “high-end electronics and gadgets” in India from next year onwards.

While Xiaomi does have a wide range of gadgets on offer in China, including smart speakers, fitness bands, smart lights, Bluetooth speakers, wireless mice and more, only a handful of these have arrived in India. The device we’re most eager to see, however, are still the gaming laptops. According to their report, the laptops will come to India next year.

Launched in China at very competitive prices, the devices are available in several configurations. The one that is most appealing to us features an Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 8 GB RAM and a GeForce GTX 1060 at a price of CNNY 7,598 (around Rs 80,000). If launched in India at that price, the laptop will have no competition.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be the first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8150 SoC

Nov 06, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists all Redmi, Mi smartphones receiving Oreo and Android Pie updates

Oct 28, 2018

Xiaomi Diwali sale

Diwali with Mi: How to buy the Mi TV 4A Pro and the Mi A2 at Re 1 today on Mi.com

Oct 25, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi Notebooks, 65-inch Mi TV 4: Everything to know

Nov 06, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launched with bezel-less display, slider design and 10 GB RAM

Oct 25, 2018

battle royale game

Xiaomi announces Survival Game, its battle royale game influenced by Fortnite

Oct 25, 2018

science

Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien messenger, Harvard scientists admit

Nov 08, 2018

Space Stations

First glimpses of China's new space station Heavenly Palace unveiled at expo

Nov 08, 2018

Astrophysics

Study finds that 3 moons orbit the Earth, 2 of those are massive dust clouds

Nov 08, 2018

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018