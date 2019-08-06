tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has announced an upgrade to its Mi Gaming Laptop line. The new 2019 model features upgraded internals but the same design as the previous model.

New specs include support for 9th gen Intel CPUs, up to the Intel Core i7-9750H, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti and RTX 2060 GPUs. RAM and storage options top out at 16 GB and 512 GB (PCIe SSD) respectively.

Display options now include a 15.6-inch 144-Hz full HD display.

The keyboard supports four zones of backlighting and I/O includes USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack.

Xiaomi does claim that the new design improves cooling efficiency by up to 60 percent by using newer fan motors and larger diameter heat pipes.

The laptop is on sale in China at a starting price of 7,499 RMB or around Rs 75,000.

The 2.6 kg laptop is unlikely to launch in India anytime soon.

