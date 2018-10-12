Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone may soon launch in markets other than China

Black Shark is the first gaming smartphone under Xiaomi’s umbrella, and it may soon come to India.

Xiaomi launched its first gaming smartphone — Black Shark — earlier this year. The smartphone was quite a success, or at least that’s what has been claimed by the small bunch of people who actually got their hands on the device for a review. However, if you head to the Black Shark’s official global website, it suggests that the availability of the device may no longer remain limited to China, and may actually make it to the international markets.

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone

The global website of the smartphone is now teasing us with an ‘Unleashing Soon’ tagline, which may be a hint at its launch in other markets. Whether it will be launched in India, is still a question.

The website also lets you register with your email address so that you can receive a mail if there is an update or if there is a launch plan outside China.

Xiaomi Black Shark specifications and features

The Xiaomi Black Shark was launched back in April, and was priced starting CNY 2,999 in China. That’s about Rs 32,000 as per the current exchange rate. The Black Shark features a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and another high end configuration with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Further, it sports a dual camera setup at the back with an f/1.75 aperture 12 MP primary sensor and an f/1.75 aperture 20 MP secondary sensor. Up front is a 20 MP camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, GPS, AGPS and GLONASS.

Fuelling the gaming smartphone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The Black Shark gaming phone runs a customised gaming-centric JOY UI with Android Oreo underneath with a sprinkle of some MIUI features.

