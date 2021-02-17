FP Trending

Microsoft has launched the Xbox Wireless Headset that will be compatible with Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. The headphones get rotating earcup dials that allow users to adjust the volume and game/chat balance, similar to Surface headphones. The Xbox Wireless Headset is priced at $99 in the US and is up for pre-orders, while shipping will start from 16 March in select regions. The headset is also available on the Xbox India website and will be available in the country on 5 October. The pricing in India has not been revealed yet.

Powering the Xbox Wireless headsets are the 40 mm drivers made from paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet that have a response range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and supports the SBC codec. The device gets a USB Type-C port for charging and the company claims to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life. The headset can be fully charged in three hours, while thirty minutes of charging gets users approximately four hours of battery life.

The headphones get a metal band with foam cushion while the earcups have an oval design with polyurethane leather and foam. The mic, on the other hand, gets a bendable boom design that can be tucked away when not in use. It comes with an LED indicator that lets users know if the mic is on or off.

The headset supports Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Xbox Series S. Users can adjust the equaliser, LED brightness, auto-mute, bass boost, and mic-monitoring settings via the Xbox Accessories app.