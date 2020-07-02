FP Trending

Xbox has announced that its Summer Games Fest Demo Event will be live on Xbox One from 21 to 27 July. The event will give users an opportunity to check out more than 60 brand-new game demos for upcoming and unreleased Xbox games for free.

It is a replacement for in-person demo events like E3, PAX and Gamescom. These were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to GamesRadar.

Microsoft, which owns Xbox, has clarified that the demos would not be super complex ones as many of them are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time.

Usually, the demos which are shown in the Demo channel are created after the game is completed, or nearly completed, and represent the final version.

“We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release,” said the company.

The demos will only be available on the Xbox Dashboard for a week and some might be re-published to the Demo channel later.

The games that will feature in the event are Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic and Welcome to Elk, reported Comicbook.

The final demo count will be somewhere between 75 and 100. Xbox will release the full list closer to 21 July.