FP Trending

Microsoft has finally given a time frame for the release of the next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series X. Even though it is one of Microsoft’s major attractions, the release of Halo Infinite is going to see a delay. Xbox Series X will launch in November this year.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Will Tuttle, the editor-in-chief of Xbox Wire announced the release timing. He spoke about the delay of Halo Infinite at the very beginning. "Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being. To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021".

But he assured that the console will have "plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives". As The Verge points out with no big launch title in the mix, Microsoft is instead highlighting the Xbox Game Pass. This comes with the exciting capabilities of the Series X. With up to 120 frames per second, quick resume option for multiple games and faster loading times, the overall experience is going to keep players hooked.

There will be more than 100 games, optimised for Xbox Series X, said the blog. Aside from these, gamers will get to enjoy thousands of other games spread across four generations. Around 50 new games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Watch Dogs: Legion are set to release this year. As these will be playable across generations, you need to buy these only once with Smart Delivery.

There are some exclusives like The Medium, Scorn and Tetris Effect: Connected in the mix that are going to be launched with the Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, over 40 popular titles such as Destiny 2, Madden NFL 21 and Gears 5 have been "newly optimised" for the upcoming console. The firm also touted the Xbox Game Pass as the "best way to discover new games".