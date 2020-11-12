tech2 News Staff

Microsoft's latest gaming consoles – Xbox Series X and Series S – have officially launched in India and are available for purchase. The new gaming consoles are priced starting Rs 34,990 in India and are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers. The new Microsoft gaming consoles are the ninth-generation consoles by the company. Microsoft first officially announced the Series X in December 2019. Almost a year later, the consoles are now available for purchase across all global markets.

Xbox Series X, Series S pricing

The Xbox Series X has been announced at Rs 49,990, whereas the stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost Rs 34,990.

Along with the Xbox, Microsoft will offer 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. EA Play will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

New video games at launch include Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, Dirt 5, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The new Xbox Series X will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous video-game hardware.

In June, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition which will be available for purchase in India starting 19 November.