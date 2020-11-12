Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know

The Xbox Series S and Series X will be available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2020 09:06:23 IST

Microsoft's latest gaming consoles – Xbox Series X and Series S – have officially launched in India and are available for purchase. The new gaming consoles are priced starting Rs 34,990 in India and are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers. The new Microsoft gaming consoles are the ninth-generation consoles by the company. Microsoft first officially announced the Series X in December 2019. Almost a year later, the consoles are now available for purchase across all global markets.

Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know

Xbox Series X and Series S.

Xbox Series X, Series S pricing

The Xbox Series X has been announced at Rs 49,990, whereas the stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost Rs 34,990.

Along with the Xbox, Microsoft will offer 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. EA Play will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

New video games at launch include Assasin’s Creed ValhallaGears TacticsDirt 5, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The new Xbox Series X will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous video-game hardware.

In June, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition which will be available for purchase in India starting 19 November.

 

 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox Series X

Microsoft announces new Xbox Series X, will be released in Holidays 2020

Dec 13, 2019
Microsoft announces new Xbox Series X, will be released in Holidays 2020
Xbox Series S, Series X prices announced in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively

Xbox

Xbox Series S, Series X prices announced in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively

Sep 10, 2020
Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Halo Infinite

Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Aug 12, 2020
Xbox Series X games event to take place on 23 July, Microsoft confirms

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X games event to take place on 23 July, Microsoft confirms

Jul 07, 2020
Microsoft removes the option to buy 12-month subscription of Xbox Live Gold

Xbox

Microsoft removes the option to buy 12-month subscription of Xbox Live Gold

Jul 21, 2020
Xbox Series X’s backwards compatibility will allow users to play the best versions of old games

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X’s backwards compatibility will allow users to play the best versions of old games

Jun 01, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020