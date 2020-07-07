FP Trending

Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting its Xbox Series X games event on 23 July at 9 am Pacific Time (9:30 pm IST). Xbox informed about the event on its official Twitter handle. The event will be live-streamed on Xbox website and YouTube.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft is planning to showcase games made by its Xbox Game Studios, including Halo Infinite.

The trailer of Halo was recently released by the developer 343 Industries on Twitter. The report mentions that Microsoft has a total of 15 Xbox Game Studios so far.

The Halo franchise has been one of the most important games on the Xbox since its launch in 2001. It tells the story of a superhuman soldier fighting all kind of threats from all over the universe.

The Xbox event comes at a time when the video game industry gears up for two of its biggest new product launches in nearly a decade.

Microsoft's Xbox event on 23 July is scheduled weeks after Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Sony in its event has unveiled the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

(Also read: Spider-Man may be spearheading PlayStation 5 charge, but Sony is banking on its female leads to carry next-gen console)

Ahead of the official event, Microsoft has already informed that Xbox Game Studios will show new gameplay, fresh games and games specially optimised for Xbox Series X.