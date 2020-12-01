FP Trending

Microsoft has begun rolling out the November update for the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One consoles. According to the official Xbox blog, this month's release includes new options for dynamic backgrounds, new 'Optimized for Xbox Series X|S' badges that make it easier for gamers to known which games are optimised, a new way to discover games in Xbox Game Pass, ability to add existing Xbox family members to a new console as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update has added six new dynamic background designs, including a few that are nods to older Xbox consoles.

The blog adds that dynamic backgrounds are a new feature for Xbox Series X|S that gives gamers the ability to customise their home screen with motion and colour with six new options. It also includes homages to previous generation of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile theme.

As per the blog, "Initial fan feedback on the feature has been very positive, and we’re excited to explore additional styles, colors, and designs."

Xbox has said that the team will continue to add new dynamic backgrounds in the future console updates.

Apart from this gamers will now be able to identify which games are using Auto HDR with new tech tags.

When the Auto HDR setting is turned on in the console, it can better the visual quality of a game without changing the overall look without any additional work from the game developer.

As per the post, when a gamer opens the guide during a game with AUTO HDR running they will see a new tag which will tell them that the game is benefiting from the feature.

To see which games have been optimised by Xbox, they have added an 'X|S' badge to their tiles in My Games and Apps, in both the Games and Full Library views. It has also incorporated a Game Activity Tab to allow one to explore things to do in the game they are currently playing.

Gamers with existing Xbox families will now be able to add family members to their console, right from setup and they can now view, 'add to 'Play later' and even pre-install certain games before they come to Xbox Game Pass.