Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox Series X first update rolling out with number of changes, additions

The update includes new options for dynamic backgrounds, new badges to sport optimised games, ability to add existing Xbox family members, more.


FP TrendingDec 01, 2020 17:56:58 IST

Microsoft has begun rolling out the November update for the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One consoles. According to the official Xbox blog, this month's release includes new options for dynamic backgrounds, new 'Optimized for Xbox Series X|S' badges that make it easier for gamers to known which games are optimised, a new way to discover games in Xbox Game Pass, ability to add existing Xbox family members to a new console as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update has added six new dynamic background designs, including a few that are nods to older Xbox consoles.

The blog adds that dynamic backgrounds are a new feature for Xbox Series X|S that gives gamers the ability to customise their home screen with motion and colour with six new options. It also includes homages to previous generation of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile theme.

Xbox Series X first update rolling out with number of changes, additions

Xbox Series X and Series S.

As per the blog, "Initial fan feedback on the feature has been very positive, and we’re excited to explore additional styles, colors, and designs."

Xbox has said that the team will continue to add new dynamic backgrounds in the future console updates.

Apart from this gamers will now be able to identify which games are using Auto HDR with new tech tags.

When the Auto HDR setting is turned on in the console, it can better the visual quality of a game without changing the overall look without any additional work from the game developer.

As per the post, when a gamer opens the guide during a game with AUTO HDR running they will see a new tag which will tell them that the game is benefiting from the feature.

To see which games have been optimised by Xbox, they have added an 'X|S' badge to their tiles in My Games and Apps, in both the Games and Full Library views. It has also incorporated a Game Activity Tab to allow one to explore things to do in the game they are currently playing.

Gamers with existing Xbox families will now be able to add family members to their console, right from setup and they can now view, 'add to 'Play later' and even pre-install certain games before they come to Xbox Game Pass.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Nov 20, 2020
Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart
Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Nov 17, 2020
Ubisoft confirms the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S on 1 December

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft confirms the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S on 1 December

Nov 26, 2020
DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

Nov 26, 2020
Running backward compatible games on high refresh rates is not as easy on PS5 as on Xbox series X: Report

Xbox series X

Running backward compatible games on high refresh rates is not as easy on PS5 as on Xbox series X: Report

Nov 25, 2020
Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Nov 30, 2020

science

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020