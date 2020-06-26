Friday, June 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox head Phil Spencer says they have 'hardware advantages' over PlayStation 5

The Xbox head has confirmed that they are going to launch Xbox Series X next month.


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 16:03:18 IST

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently spoken on their competitor Sony’s PlayStation 5, or PS5. Spencer feels that Sony did a "good job" with PS5, but acknowledged that the Xbox Series X has "hardware advantages."

Speaking at a recent GameLab event, Spencer said, as a competitor, it is great to have Sony so that Xbox knows what the program is.

According to a report by VideoGamesChronicle, Spencer went on to add that he “felt good” after seeing Sony’s event and he thinks the hardware advantages that Xbox has built are going to show up as it is more about Xbox games and frame rates along with a host of other things.

Xbox head Phil Spencer says they have hardware advantages over PlayStation 5

Xbox controller. Reuters

A report in Essentially Sports mentions that Spencer during the interview also said that he feels good about the game lineup they are going to showcase during the next major Xbox Series X event in July.

Stating that the Sony event gave them a clear idea of what they have done with the new PlayStation 5, he added that it helped them focus on what they have been able to achieve with the Xbox Series X.

“We got more clarity on what they’re doing at their show which just helped us focus in on more of what we have, and I think that will be a strength for us at launch," he said.

He further said, “I thought they (Sony) do what they do very well and they did that, but when I think about the position that we're in, with the games that we're going to be able to show and how they're going to show up, and the hardware advantage that we have, I think we're in a very good position.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S console spotted with codename 'Lockhart' in latest Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes

Jun 25, 2020
Xbox Series S console spotted with codename 'Lockhart' in latest Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes
Marvel’s Avengers game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

Jun 24, 2020
Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, reveals handful of exclusive titles

PlayStation 5

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, reveals handful of exclusive titles

Jun 12, 2020
Horizon II: Forbidden West announced for PlayStation 5, trailer reveals new robots, underwater action

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Horizon II: Forbidden West announced for PlayStation 5, trailer reveals new robots, underwater action

Jun 12, 2020
Spider-Man may be spearheading PlayStation 5 charge, but Sony is banking on its female leads to carry next-gen console

ConnectTheDots

Spider-Man may be spearheading PlayStation 5 charge, but Sony is banking on its female leads to carry next-gen console

Jun 12, 2020
Hitman 3 with brand new locations to arrive on PlayStation 5 in January 2021

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 with brand new locations to arrive on PlayStation 5 in January 2021

Jun 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020