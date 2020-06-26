FP Trending

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently spoken on their competitor Sony’s PlayStation 5, or PS5. Spencer feels that Sony did a "good job" with PS5, but acknowledged that the Xbox Series X has "hardware advantages."

Speaking at a recent GameLab event, Spencer said, as a competitor, it is great to have Sony so that Xbox knows what the program is.

According to a report by VideoGamesChronicle, Spencer went on to add that he “felt good” after seeing Sony’s event and he thinks the hardware advantages that Xbox has built are going to show up as it is more about Xbox games and frame rates along with a host of other things.

A report in Essentially Sports mentions that Spencer during the interview also said that he feels good about the game lineup they are going to showcase during the next major Xbox Series X event in July.

Stating that the Sony event gave them a clear idea of what they have done with the new PlayStation 5, he added that it helped them focus on what they have been able to achieve with the Xbox Series X.

“We got more clarity on what they’re doing at their show which just helped us focus in on more of what we have, and I think that will be a strength for us at launch," he said.

He further said, “I thought they (Sony) do what they do very well and they did that, but when I think about the position that we're in, with the games that we're going to be able to show and how they're going to show up, and the hardware advantage that we have, I think we're in a very good position.”