tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members will be provided with an EA Play membership at no additional cost. Now, just in time for the official launch of the Xbox Series S and Series X, Microsoft has shared more details about the same. As per the company, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access the complimentary EA Play subscription starting 10 November. The next-generation Microsoft gaming consoles will also be released the same day.

This means, that an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will soon include access to Microsoft’s library of games, an Xbox Live Gold subscription, xCloud and EA Play. The Ultimate subscription is priced at Rs 699 per month, and the PC membership is priced at Rs 489 per month. It costs $14.99 per month. Do note, if you just subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass at Rs 489 per month, you won’t get EA Play.

Additionally, Microsoft has clarified that if you’re already paying for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, your EA Play subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As per the FAQ, if you have between 50 days to three months left on your subscription, you’ll receive one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and if you between four to six months remaining, you’ll receive two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can refer to the FAQs for more details.

Players who have the Ultimate membership in the Xbox Game Pass will be able to use the subscription on a variety of consoles like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On the other hand, the members with Xbox Game Pass for PC now get EA Play on Windows 10 PCs. The offer will go live later this year.

The EA Play subscription will bring over 60 of EA’s popular titles such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat to Xbox Game Pass. Titles from popular EA franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims will also be available.