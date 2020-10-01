Thursday, October 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free EA play subscription starting 10 November

Microsoft is also scheduled to officially launch the Xbox Series S and Series X console on 10 November.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2020 10:10:32 IST

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members will be provided with an EA Play membership at no additional cost. Now, just in time for the official launch of the Xbox Series S and Series X, Microsoft has shared more details about the same. As per the company, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access the complimentary EA Play subscription starting 10 November. The next-generation Microsoft gaming consoles will also be released the same day.

This means, that an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will soon include access to Microsoft’s library of games, an Xbox Live Gold subscription, xCloud and EA Play. The Ultimate subscription is priced at Rs 699 per month, and the PC membership is priced at Rs 489 per month. It costs $14.99 per month. Do note, if you just subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass at Rs 489 per month, you won’t get EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free EA play subscription starting 10 November

Image: Xbox

Additionally, Microsoft has clarified that if you’re already paying for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, your EA Play subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As per the FAQ, if you have between 50 days to three months left on your subscription, you’ll receive one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and if you between four to six months remaining, you’ll receive two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can refer to the FAQs for more details.

Players who have the Ultimate membership in the Xbox Game Pass will be able to use the subscription on a variety of consoles like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On the other hand, the members with Xbox Game Pass for PC now get EA Play on Windows 10 PCs. The offer will go live later this year.

The EA Play subscription will bring over 60 of EA’s popular titles such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat to Xbox Game Pass. Titles from popular EA franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims will also be available.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition: A remake of Mafia launched; completes remastered trilogy

Sep 25, 2020
Mafia: Definitive Edition: A remake of Mafia launched; completes remastered trilogy
Microsoft is buying the maker of video games like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout for $7.5 billion

Microsoft

Microsoft is buying the maker of video games like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout for $7.5 billion

Sep 23, 2020
Mobile gaming is too big to be ignored or ridiculed, and eSports gamers must accept that

SportsTracker

Mobile gaming is too big to be ignored or ridiculed, and eSports gamers must accept that

Sep 23, 2020
Experience Game-Changing Performance with Intel® Core™ Powered Gaming Laptops

Partnered

Experience Game-Changing Performance with Intel® Core™ Powered Gaming Laptops

Sep 17, 2020
Chess as an eSport? Theories and trends suggest there's a case to be made

SportsTracker

Chess as an eSport? Theories and trends suggest there's a case to be made

Sep 16, 2020
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5i and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5i and more

Sep 21, 2020

science

Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Drug Safety

Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Oct 01, 2020
World's first patient to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies after blood cancer returned

The Berlin Patient

World's first patient to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies after blood cancer returned

Sep 30, 2020
Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Black Hole

Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Sep 30, 2020
Extraterrestrial diamonds form when planets collide, study of meteorites' insides finds

Space Diamonds

Extraterrestrial diamonds form when planets collide, study of meteorites' insides finds

Sep 30, 2020