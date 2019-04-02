tech2 News Staff

Bethesda has put up Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s Deluxe Edition for pre-order on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It’s priced at Rs 2,499 and players who pre-order will receive bonuses in the form of outfits and weapons. The PC version has been available for pre-order for a while and can be had for Rs 2,999. The standard edition of the game is available for Rs 2,000 on Steam.

For the uninitiated, the Wolfenstein franchise has been an iconic PC game for decades. Remember Wolfenstein 3D? The first-person shooter game where you play as B.J. Blazkowicz while traversing through endless corridors collecting guns, treasures, and the best part, killing Nazis. In the latest game from the franchise, Youngblood, B.J. is missing. It's up to his twin daughters, Jess and Soph, to find him. These two are the newest members of the Global Resistance against the Nazis, who were defeated during the Second American Revolution in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Youngblood is a sequel to The New Colossus and a prequel to Wolfenstein 3.

The studio had earlier announced that owners of the Deluxe Edition of Youngblood will be able to play co-op with a friend who doesn’t own the game. They can share a Buddy Pass that will allow one friend to be able to play the co-op version of the game for free along with the original owner of the game. However, if the friend wishes to play the full game, the Buddy Pass will allow them to upgrade and get online access as well.

The Deluxe Edition includes a Cyborg Skin Pack, combat knives and hatchets. Pre-order bonuses include a different set of outfits and weapons from the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Legacy Pack. It includes some iconic items from the Wolfenstein franchise and they are as follows:

The Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Jacket Power Suit

B.J.’s US Army Power Suit

The Wolfenstein: Old Blood Pipe

The Wolfenstein: Old Blood Knife

A WW2 Weapon Skin Set for all ranged weapons

Wolfenstein: Youngblood comes out on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 26 July 2019.

