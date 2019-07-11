Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

WeGame for PUBG Mobile app offers free in-game rewards once you link your account

WeGame for PUBG Mobile is a free buddy app developed by Tencent meant to function as a community forum.

tech2 News StaffJul 11, 2019 14:54:36 IST

PUBG Mobile does feature a ton of in-game rewards and incentives meant to encourage players to play the game more often.

However, for people who don't like to splurge real money on UC — the in-game currency used to buy crates, skins, and costumes, Tencent is trying to convince them to install an app called 'WeGame for PUBG Mobile' and gain rewards on linking their account to the app.

For those who are unsure, WeGame for PUBG Mobile, is a mobile community app of sorts made by Tencent which allows players to interact with other fellow PUBG Mobile gamers, sharing tips, tricks, posting latest achievements, chicken dinner screenshots, etc. The app was launched in April this year but hadn't really gained a lot of traction despite the free rewards.

WeGame for PUBG Mobile app offers free in-game rewards once you link your account

PUBG Mobile.

In an attempt to get more players on board, PUBG Mobile India tweeted out, promising a lot of in-game free items for those who link their accounts to the app. These include PUBG Crate Coupons, Outfit Box III, Godzilla's Carapace and more. The prizes are limited though, which means that you will have link your account as soon as possible if you wish to redeem the free gifts.

From what we've seen, the gifts do take a while to process so you will have to be more patient with this. The WeGame for PUBG Mobile app is available for download on the Play Store.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize
PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

Jul 05, 2019
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

Jun 28, 2019
Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

PUBG

Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

Jul 08, 2019
PUBG addiction: 17-year-old commits suicide after being stopped from playing game

PUBG

PUBG addiction: 17-year-old commits suicide after being stopped from playing game

Jul 08, 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 8 beta out now: Here's all that is new with the update

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Season 8 beta out now: Here's all that is new with the update

Jul 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019