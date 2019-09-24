Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
WB Games Montréal could be teasing a new ‘Court of Owls’ Batman Arkham game

The first teaser dropped on Batman day in the form of logos sneakily overlayed in a short video


Sep 24, 2019

The Batman Arkham series of games has been a benchmark of how games based on superheroes should be made. It also implemented a robust combat mechanics that still feels solid and it actually went on to inspire other games to adopt the same.

Batman: Arkham Knight came out in June 2015.

The last game from the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, came out in 2015 and since then we’ve been waiting for another. It looks like we could be getting a new Batman Arkham game from the studio that brought us Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham City.

Teased on its official Twitter account, developer WB Games Montréal posted two videos. The first one was on Batman Day to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary but it snuck in three logos in flashes at different points in the rather plain-looking video. Initially, it might have seemed normal for a Batman game developer to celebrate this occasion. However, the account hadn’t tweeted since around the time Arkham Knight was launched. The sudden activity was clearly indicative of some developments happening at the studio.

Batman comics writer Scott Snyder quoted the tweet using a ‘bewarethecourtofowls’ hashtag. The tweet was instantly deleted but some people were quick enough to grab a screenshot. For those unaware, Scott Snyder is a well-known comics writer who has been writing Batman stories for a long time including ‘Court of Owls’.

While people were busy trying to decode the mysterious symbols, the studio posted another teaser video that gave us a better look at the symbols. It also had the text “Capture the Knight”. As speculated by PlayStation LifeStyle, all the images indicate the Court of Owls, except the one with the demon’s head that’s a straight reference to Ra’s al Ghul. This means, just like the other games, we’re going to have multiple villains and Ra’s could be making a comeback.

There isn’t any confirmation about the dates but there’s an upcoming PlayStation State of Play live stream along with an Xbox Live event tomorrow. We are hoping to hear an official announcement about the game in one of these two events, or both.

If you’re excited about an upcoming Batman Arkham game, you should know that Epic Games is giving away three of the four Arkham games for free including Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight. It’s the best time to get back to the iconic series before a new game comes out. The offer also includes LEGO Batman trilogy and it ends on 26 September.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


