Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode now available on Xbox One, Series X, Series S, PS 4, PS 5 and Stadia at no additional cost

PC players will also soon get access with the mode debuting on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC.


FP TrendingMar 10, 2021 15:04:35 IST

Ubisoft has announced that the online mode for Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on various consoles and Stadia. The publisher has stated that the players will be able to enjoy the online mode on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Stadia at no additional cost. PC players will get access soon with the mode debuting on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. Ubisoft has promised that the online mode will shortly appear on their subscription service, Ubisoft+, as well.

The online mode will bring several new features to the game like the opportunity of free-roaming in an open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends. The teams can have as many as four players as they go across London, the city where the game is set. Gamers will be able to take part in events, complete challenges and earn rewards from side activities.

Players will be able to use new co-op gameplay mechanics to succeed in several new co-op missions where two to four players can come together.

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode now available on Xbox One, Series X, Series S, PS 4, PS 5 and Stadia at no additional cost

Watch Dogs: Legion. Image: Ubisoft

Interestingly, the online mode is also bringing the first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, called the Spiderbot Arena. In this, as many as four players will be able to take part in a free-for-all deathmatch. The gamers will have the ability to control armed spiderbots in the game.

Season Pass owners will be given the chance to play two exclusive single-player missions. First is the Guardian Protocol, where DedSec will unearth an algorithm which shows that AI can override human decision occasionally. Now, it is upon the player to stop the algorithm getting misused. The other mission is Not In Our Name. In this, DedSec discovers a group that is using their name. The secret team is following the orders of some tabloid owner who aims to gain power in London.

Ubisoft has stated that additions will be offered to players in the form of an Invasion PvP mode, more co-op missions and free characters in the future. Also, the first four-player co-op Tactical Op called Leader of the Pack is getting released on 23 March.

Watch Dogs: Legion trailer:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5 restock due date in India pushed back to end of March: Report

Mar 09, 2021
Sony PlayStation 5 restock due date in India pushed back to end of March: Report
PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

PlayStation

PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

Mar 01, 2021
Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Nintendo

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Mar 03, 2021
Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Fall Guys

Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Mar 05, 2021
WD SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs launched, offers 2x the speed over previous generation

Western Digital

WD SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs launched, offers 2x the speed over previous generation

Mar 09, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021