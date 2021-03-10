FP Trending

Ubisoft has announced that the online mode for Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on various consoles and Stadia. The publisher has stated that the players will be able to enjoy the online mode on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Stadia at no additional cost. PC players will get access soon with the mode debuting on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. Ubisoft has promised that the online mode will shortly appear on their subscription service, Ubisoft+, as well.

The online mode will bring several new features to the game like the opportunity of free-roaming in an open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends. The teams can have as many as four players as they go across London, the city where the game is set. Gamers will be able to take part in events, complete challenges and earn rewards from side activities.

Players will be able to use new co-op gameplay mechanics to succeed in several new co-op missions where two to four players can come together.

Interestingly, the online mode is also bringing the first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, called the Spiderbot Arena. In this, as many as four players will be able to take part in a free-for-all deathmatch. The gamers will have the ability to control armed spiderbots in the game.

Season Pass owners will be given the chance to play two exclusive single-player missions. First is the Guardian Protocol, where DedSec will unearth an algorithm which shows that AI can override human decision occasionally. Now, it is upon the player to stop the algorithm getting misused. The other mission is Not In Our Name. In this, DedSec discovers a group that is using their name. The secret team is following the orders of some tabloid owner who aims to gain power in London.

Ubisoft has stated that additions will be offered to players in the form of an Invasion PvP mode, more co-op missions and free characters in the future. Also, the first four-player co-op Tactical Op called Leader of the Pack is getting released on 23 March.

Watch Dogs: Legion trailer: