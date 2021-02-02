Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Warner Bros Interactive has applied for a patent of ‘Shadow of Mordor’ Nemesis system: Report

It is a patent for nemesis characters, forts, social vendettas and followers in computer games.


FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 09:28:19 IST

Warner Bros. Interactive has applied for a patent on the nemesis system that is used in Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War. The system is one that personalises orc NPCs in response to actions players take against them, reported PC Gamer. As per the report, it is a patent for nemesis characters, forts, social vendettas and followers in computer games. The report cited Mark Brown's Game Maker's Toolkit video where he compared it to the patented floating arrow that tells players where to go in Crazy Taxi.

Warner Bros Interactive has applied for a patent of ‘Shadow of Mordor’ Nemesis system: Report

Shadow of Mordor

The report added that other games too have used similar mechanics to the nemesis system since it was established in Shadow of Mordor. These included Warframe, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Path of Exile's betrayal expansion and the War of the Choses expansion for XCOM 2.

According to a report by NME, the game, developed by Monolith Productions for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor was well-received for its ability to track players' in-game actions. The orcs would remember player actions and work their way up a complex hierarchy of other Orcs, taunting and challenging the player, as well as gaining special abilities that would make it more difficult for the players to defeat them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Warner Bros sets Wonka prequel for 2023 release; Paddington director Paul King to direct

Jan 20, 2021
Warner Bros sets Wonka prequel for 2023 release; Paddington director Paul King to direct

science

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021