Valve teases its VR headset for the first time, will likely be named Valve Index

Valve is also likely working on a new Half-Life game that will likely be launched with the Valve Index.

tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2019 19:05:44 IST

Until now, Valve was pictured as a helping partner to HTC to build its Vive headsets.

Valve has now quietly released its first official image of their upcoming VR headset. Based on the photo and the name of the Steam page, the headset seems to be named The Valve Index.

Valve teases its VR headset for the first time, will likely be named Valve Index

Valve's VR headset will likely be called The Valve Index. Image: Valve

The image of the headset was posted on its website with scarce details and promise of more information in May.

Valve, the company behind popular gaming titles such as Half-Life, Portal, and Dota 2, also runs the Steam online game store.

Until now, Valve was pictured as a helping partner to HTC to build its Vive headsets. With Valve coming up with its own headset is likely to surprise the existing players, CNET reports.

As per a report by Kotaku, Valve has been working on their own VR headset for a while now. The company will also very likely planning on releasing advanced controllers that will likely work with this headset.

What's more, is that Valve is also likely working on a new Half-Life game that will likely be launched with 'The Valve Index'.

The image posted on the website does not hint at any specifications, but given that Valve has been behind technology powering the Vive headsets, one can expect the Valve Index to be a high-end device.

With inputs from ANI

