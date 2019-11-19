Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
Valve Software officially announces Half-Life: Alyx VR game after it got leaked

More details about the virtual reality game from the Half-Life franchise will be revealed on Thursday.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 15:17:42 IST

Valve Software has finally created an official Twitter account and its first tweet is an announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, a virtual reality game that will be based on the popular Half-Life video game franchise.

Valve Software is developing Half-Life: Alyx for VR. Image: Twitter/Valve Software

It has been more than a decade since the last game, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, was launched and more than two decades since the first game came out to start it all. The VR game seems to be based on Alyx Vance, who was an ally to Gordon Freeman, the protagonist of the series. Valve is holding onto details about the game until an official announcement this Thursday.

Valve was reportedly building three VR games out of which, Half-Life: Alyx is definitely one of them since it’s being called a “flagship” game. It isn’t clear whether the other two games are going to be from the different franchises (original games?) or is it going to be a trilogy. The former seems to make more sense. Valve is kind of allergic to the number ‘3’ since most of its original games have never touched that number: Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead 2, Portal 2, Team Fortress 2, Dota 2.

Although there are multiple games from the Half-Life series, it never was a trilogy. There was Half-LifeHalf-Life 2Half-Life 2: Episode One > Half-Life 2: Episode Two. It can be a trilogy if you remember the massive cliffhanger towards the end of Episode Two. Don’t spoil it for yourself by googling it. Just buy the Half-Life pack on Steam and play the damn games. You can thank us later.

This piece of news is going to be exciting for video gaming veterans who get sparkly-eyed on any update teased around the Half-Life franchise. More details will be coming in a couple of days.

Still. No. Half-Life. 3.

