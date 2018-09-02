Valve has just announced a free version of their vastly popular first-person shooter, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or commonly called CS: GO.

The free version of the game features all the maps where players can improve their shooting skills, playing against bots. The free edition also lets users tune into major-league multiplayer matches and spectate matches through GOTV, the game's dedicated streaming platform.

Available for Steam for Mac, Windows, and Linux, the free version of CS:GO requires roughly 16 GB of hard disk space to install the game and get it to start. Users can also buy the full version of the game from the Steam store for Rs 459 to upgrade to a full multiplayer experience.

As noted in a report by The Next Web, the release of this edition is just in time to allow fans of competitive CS: GO to watch the FACEIT London Major tournament, which will take place on 5 September and see 24 top international teams take each other on. The competition which will for over three weeks, with the winning team taking home a million-dollar prize.

For those wondering whether the game is still worth it, Steam while announcing the free edition stated that it is still widely popular and that CS: GO featured at number 20 on its top 100 PC games list.