Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 02 September, 2018 17:52 IST

Valve just announced a free edition of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Steam

Available for Steam for Mac, Windows, and Linux, the free version of CS:GO requires 16 GB free space.

Valve has just announced a free version of their vastly popular first-person shooter, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or commonly called CS: GO.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The free version of the game features all the maps where players can improve their shooting skills, playing against bots. The free edition also lets users tune into major-league multiplayer matches and spectate matches through GOTV, the game's dedicated streaming platform.

Available for Steam for Mac, Windows, and Linux, the free version of CS:GO requires roughly 16 GB of hard disk space to install the game and get it to start. Users can also buy the full version of the game from the Steam store for Rs 459 to upgrade to a full multiplayer experience.

As noted in a report by The Next Web, the release of this edition is just in time to allow fans of competitive CS: GO to watch the FACEIT London Major tournament, which will take place on 5 September and see 24 top international teams take each other on. The competition which will for over three weeks, with the winning team taking home a million-dollar prize.

For those wondering whether the game is still worth it, Steam while announcing the free edition stated that it is still widely popular and that CS: GO featured at number 20 on its top 100 PC games list.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018
ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look

ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look
Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

also see

Dota 2

Valve announces Dota 2 world championship 2019 in Shanghai

Aug 26, 2018

PUBG

PUBG full release update with new DLC to arrive for the Xbox One on 4 September

Aug 22, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Scientists have located the biological clock that affects our perception of time

Sep 01, 2018

Gene Therapy

CRISPR gene-editing successfully stops muscle-eating disease in young dogs

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018