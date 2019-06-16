tech2 News Staff

Valve has released its official take of the Auto Chess mod based on Dota 2 called Dota Underlords. It’s going to be a standalone game that will be available on Android, PC (Steam), and iOS.

According to a post on Dota 2’s blog, “Dota Underlords is a new stand-alone game that pits you against seven opponents in a battle of wits that will have you building, combining, and leveling-up a crew in a battle of dominance for the city of White Spire. In this game, victory is determined not by twitch reflexes, but by superior tactics.”

Underlords has been available as a “Friends and Family” beta for a few weeks and now Valve is opening it up for Dota 2 Battle Pass owners. They will be stress testing the servers for a week before the game is rolled out for an open beta. All Battle Pass owners can add Underlords in their Steam library from a link available in the Dota 2 dashboard. Valve says that the closed beta version will allow players to following:

Play online against seven other players

Practice offline against our lineup of advanced bots (from easy to hardcore difficulty)

Party up and play together against bots or other players

When the open beta of Underlords goes live, players will be able to do the following along with the previously mentioned features:

Ranked matchmaking

Cross-play across all devices

Rank and progression shared across all devices

The announcement comes a few weeks after Valve announced that it was working on a standalone version of the game. The Auto Chess mod was built by developer Drodo and its standalone version is now an Epic Games Store exclusive which is the reason why it couldn’t be under Valve.

Here's a long gameplay video of Dota Underlords from Game Informer that goes through all the currently available features:

